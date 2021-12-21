After serving a decade on Brunswick City Commission and another eight years as mayor, Cornell Harvey will leave city office Dec. 31 because of term limits.
But Harvey’s time as an elected official may not be over. During an interview with The News on Monday, Harvey said he plans to run for the District 4 Glynn County Commission seat currently held by Bill Brunson.
Harvey said Brunson will not seek another term in office, leaving the seat open when qualifying begins in March.
Harvey has not decided on a party affiliation and is considering running as an independent.
Harvey never planned to wait 10 years to run for mayor when he got out of the Air Force after serving 28 years. His intent was to run for mayor, hoping his long military career would show voters he would be a capable administrator. But Harvey said he was told he had to physically live in the city for a year before he could run for mayor despite having kept his city residency the entire time he served in the Air Force.
He was persuaded to run for city commission in a special election to fill the last two years of Roosevelt Lawrence’s term after the incumbent commissioner chose to resign for health reasons, Harvey said.
That decision turned out to be a blessing, Harvey said, because he was not prepared for the many nuances of being an elected official when he first took office.
“I was naive about what they did,” he said. “I realized my limited capacity to feel the pulse of the city.”
What he learned was that city commissioners were in “silos” where they focused on their own districts without considering the overall picture.
When the housing market collapsed during the Great Recession, Harvey said it was especially challenging because of the difficult decisions that needed to be made.
“We started paring down to the bare minimum,” he said.
There was even a time when finances were so dire the city had to borrow money to make payroll, he said. He credits then-mayor Brian Thompson for helping to lead the city through the challenging period.
When Harvey won the mayor’s race eight years ago, he retired from a job at Jekyll Island to devote his attention to city business. His goal was to create a sense of team among city officials and get them to think about issues outside their districts.
“I as mayor started going to everything possible,” he said. “I made it my business to be everywhere. I retired (from Jekyll Island) and it afforded me the opportunity to do that.”
He opened an office in City Hall on the first floor with a goal of being accessible to the public without interfering with the day-to-day operations controlled by the city manager on the second floor.
Harvey has held several meetings with Mayor-elect Cosby Johnson to help him when he takes office. Learning the day-to-day operations and continuing the city’s positive momentum will be Johnson’s biggest challenges, he said.
“I told him to slow down and learn when he can,” he said. “Relationships with commissioners are important.”
Harvey said it’s going to be difficult adjusting to a slower schedule after he leaves office.
“I’m going to do things around the house I let go while I was in office,” he said. “I’m going to make a list and do at least one thing every day.”
Harvey will no longer serve on the government boards such as the joint water and sewer commission as the city’s representative. But he will remain active on the non-profit boards he serves on.
“I’m just going to enjoy having a more relaxed demeanor,” he said. “You haven’t heard the last of me.”