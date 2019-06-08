There was little comment by city commissioners after Brunswick City Manager Jim Drumm presented the proposed budget for 2019-2020 fiscal year that begins July 1.
The good news for residents is the proposed millage rate of 13.219 is unchanged for the fourth consecutive year and the sanitation service fee will be the same as last year.
Despite no tax increase, the budget includes plans to provide public bus service and for pay raises for many city employees. But Mayor Cornell Harvey said something was missing — funding for the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency.
“We do nothing for URA,” Harvey said.
Harvey asked Drumm to include $100,000 in the budget for staffing and projects to help the agency in its job to guide redevelopment projects to revitalize Brunswick.
City commissioners will meet to discuss the proposed budget at 5 p.m. on June 10 in a work session at Old City Hall. A second work session will be held at 4:30 p.m. on June 19 at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
Drumm expressed concern there is too much “stretching” with the budget but said city officials are “making it work.”
If the public transportation initiative is approved, it’s possible bus service could begin by the end of the next fiscal year. Routes would have to be established to help connect residents living in outlying areas to workplaces, medical and government services and retail outlets in the city.
In anticipation the service is approved, city officials have already applied for a federal grant to purchase five buses.
City employees, with the exception of those on probation, will see a 3 percent pay raise. Employees on probation will get a 1.5 percent raise.
Public safety will see even bigger raises as a way to help with retention.
Non-probationary officers under the rank of major will receive raises between 4.6 and 6 percent, based on their classification and rank. Non-probationary firefighters under the rank of captain will receive a raise of 6 percent.