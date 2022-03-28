Mayfield Law helps injured people

You never know when you might need legal representation. Accidents happen, injuries occur and criminal acts are committed, all of which can result in personal injury or worse.
Alex Mayfield, of Mayfield Law LLC, has been practicing in Glynn County for a year, after beginning his practice in 2015 in Atlanta. His recently opened office occupies the space formerly by the Avon Barber Shop
Most of the time, people aren’t suing the people who caused the injury, they are filing claims, or in some cases, litigating with insurance companies who won’t play the claim. In other cases, people must file suit against a negligent property owner or the individual who caused the incident. It’s daunting and at times overwhelming to tackle matters such as these on your own, and that’s where personal injury attorneys, like Alex Mayfield, come in.
Mayfield knows how insurance companies work.
“I worked for a large firm in Atlanta doing insurance defense work … I have years of experience as a lawyer for the country’s largest insurance companies,” he said. “I have a leg up on how insurance companies operate and how their lawyers operate.”
Personal injury claims can range from car accidents to slip-and-falls and animal bites, but even criminal acts, like stabbings or shootings, that cause injury to a person can be pursued through the legal process.
What may appear to be a fairly minor accident may not be. During the investigation and discovery process unknown facts can be found. For example, he said, if someone falls down a flight of stairs and breaks their arms, may have a fairly simple case. For example, if that same person falls down stairs after the property owner has been asked to fix them, there may be the possibility of not only recovering compensatory (medical costs, lost wages, etc.) damages, but punitive (money on top of the compensatory amount) damages for the resulting injury.
One reason people don’t consult with an attorney is the fear of high legal fees, but unfortunately, there are occasion when legal representation is needed in order to pay for necessary medical care, rehabilitation and lost wages. That’s not a problem at Mayfield Law LLC.
“I work on a contingency basis; I don’t get paid until you get your settlement,” he said. “We help injured victims fight for the settlement they are entitled to.”
BREAKOUT:
Mayfield Law LLC is at 3511 Altama Ave., in Brunswick. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Contact Mayfield Law LLC at 912-457-8557 or visit Mayfieldinjury.com.