A week ago, we observed Veterans Day. Banks and schools were closed, and there was no mail.
Veterans Day is the first of a spate of holidays followed by Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years. Depending on one’s respective ways of celebrating, we go from turkey to Wild Turkey, from potatoes mashed to getting smashed. While some sing “Jingle Bells,” some are posting bail.
All those are single days, but we tend to stretch them out, just as we did Veterans Day this year. Since it fell on a Monday, a lot of people took advantage of the three-day weekend and hit the road, making at least a slight dent in church attendance.
Thanksgiving gives us a 4 ½ day weekend because many offices go into slowdown mode around noon the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Some offices have covered dish lunches. Try getting work out of people who have had third helpings.
On Thanksgiving we eat until we hear seams popping and then sit down and watch football. The Bears play the Lions first, and nobody cares outside Chicago and Detroit. By the time the second game kicks off at 4:30 p.m., everyone is slipping into a turkey and dressing coma. It doesn’t help that the Bills are playing the loathsome Cowboys. It gets better at night when the Falcons play the Saints. At least it won’t be blacked out because the Jaguars don’t play on Thanksgiving.
Then comes Black Friday, when everyone hits the Christmas sales in what amounts to a colonoscopy prep for bank accounts. Both are equally unpleasant, although you can eat after both if you have any money left for food after the procedures. I’m not a doctor nor do I play one in this column, but my advice is to schedule your colonoscopy as soon after Thanksgiving as possible.
Ah, but the Saturday after Thanksgiving is among the biggest days of the year for college football. It’s rivalry day when Notre Dame plays Stanford, Ohio State plays Michigan, Alabama vs. Auburn, Florida takes on Florida State and Georgia vies with Tech. My favorite is Clemson against the University of South Carolina. A rose by any other name is still a rose, and a Gamecock by any other name is still a chicken.
Then we go at warp speed to Christmas when we are warned constantly to beware the commercialization. I’m sorry, but that horse is so far down the road the dust has settled. Seriously, we live in a country that has Memorial Day sales. That should be the most somber day of the year. If you wish somebody a happy Memorial Day, you’re wrong.
I’m tired of hearing the cliché “reason for the season.” Christ is in the name. I think people know. I don’t think everyone cares, but everyone knows. Those that worry about offending secular sensibilities will wish you “Happy holidays.” I pointedly respond with a “Merry Christmas.”
On a side note, no matter the holiday, it seems to be fashionable to urge people to “Be safe.” I’m going to start answering, “Not a chance. I’m going to live with reckless abandon. Moderation and brakes are for suckers.”
Many of us will melt down our debit and credit cards getting ready for Christmas. We love to see eyes light up when we buy the perfect gift, but I think the best thing we do is buy gifts for people we never see.
My favorite may be the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Child program in which you pick up a shoe-box at your church and fill it with toys, bar soap, school supplies and other gifts for needy children in impoverished countries. I guarantee you those gifts are fully appreciated by those who get them. You can stuff those boxes for about $30 and that’s equal to a month’s pay for some families on the receiving end. There are plenty of other charities. Even if you don’t believe in the Christ of Christmas, you have to agree he had it right when he said, “The poor will always be with you.”
In the days after Christmas, there’s a mad rush to take things back that don’t fit or that you got five of. Remember pizza stones? What was it last year? Air fryers?
We’ve been fortunate. We still use one of our pizza stones, and we’re on our second George Foreman grill. We had to buy that one to replace one we got for Christmas years ago. Have you ever had Foremanized okra? Delicious.
Just as we’re getting over Christmas, we plunge right back in with New Years Day. Actually, New Year’s Eve is the big one, although I’ve never understood the huge celebratory countdowns at midnight. It’s a good enough reason to party, I guess. I wonder if the most Googled topic on Jan. 1 is hangover remedies.
On New Years Day, we feast, but this time it’s stuff I grew up on: collards, black-eyed peas, hog meat, sweet potatoes and cornbread. Actually, we only ate collards on New Years Day. The rest of the time we ate turnip greens that we grew in our own garden.
One of my favorite lines from a fellow columnist years ago included the phrase “collared greens.” I’m guessing he did not grow up in the South.
There are also days and nights of mind-numbing football that I find uninteresting because my beloved Clemson Tigers usually play later for the national championship.
The thing I’m hopeful for all of you in this coming season of celebrations and holidays is that phrase from “White Christmas.” May all your days be merry and bright.
Eat plenty of turkey, but leave some room for collards a few weeks later. Enjoy the smells from the kitchen and the lights on the tree and in children’s eyes. Hug someone, give stuff to strangers and laugh every chance you get.
Give thanks every day for all you have, especially your friends and family.
Oh, and be safe.