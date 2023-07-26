Changes will be implemented this school year to middle and high school math courses in Glynn County.
The Glynn County Board of Education heard a presentation during a special-called meeting Tuesday about the new middle and high school math pathway required by the Georgia Department of Education’s update to the state’s math standards.
The standards create new options for middle school students, said Eric Benson, assistant superintendent for grades 6-12 for Glynn County Schools.
“We want to remind families and students that middle school is a time for students to explore these pathways and really get ready for high school,” he said. “We want to make sure that our middle schools are sending the strongest possible student to high school that is ready for those advanced options.”
Middle school students previously had three options — a general, advanced or accelerated course. That set up has proven to have flaws, Benson said, with some in the accelerated course not performing as well as expected on their assessments and others not being recommended for the course level that best fits their ability.
The goal is to better prepare students for high school math by improving the middle school course options.
“It’s important for everybody to know that there are options to go in to higher courses or come out of higher courses and still meet graduation requirements,” Benson said. “Those course options include support classes, advanced coursework and as we know dual enrollment or college placements as well.”
Accelerated math courses were meant to get students into a high school algebra class in eighth grade, said Scott Spence, superintendent.
More students will be learning algebra in the eighth grade with this new approach, he said.
“We’re still going to have advanced coursework,” Spence said. “We’re just not going to have the accelerated pathway.”
The district plans to work with students and families as the new school year approaches to educate them about the changes.
“The only thing that’s changing is we’re no longer going to have the accelerated math starting from the fifth grade up,” Spence said. “It will be working in an advanced class, working towards Algebra I in the eighth grade. We just have a new pathway to Algebra I because the standards have changed.”
In other business, the school board approved a personnel report discussed in executive session and a professional learning contract with Corwin to continue supporting Glynn Academy, St. Simons Elementary and Glynn Middle School with visible learning strategies.