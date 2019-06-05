A civil lawsuit alleging a conspiracy to illegally flood Glynn County with opioids is going back to Glynn County Superior Court following U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood’s remand order Tuesday.
More than a dozen dark-suited attorneys filled the federal courtroom in which 24 plaintiffs set out to sue 25 defendants, though some of those defendants are subsidiaries of corporations also named in the lawsuit.
Attorneys principally for two of the distributor defendants — Cardinal Health and McKesson Corporation — sought to get the case moved to federal court with the hope and intention it became included in a consolidated matter involving a number of federal opioid lawsuits.
However, one immediate problem for the defense was they were not united, which Wood said was necessary under the law for removal. Charles Robert Lott, who was in charge at City Drug Store before it closed, opposed removal of the case to federal court and according to remarks made in Tuesday’s hearing, already settled with the plaintiffs.
Chris Wiech, arguing on behalf of the Cardinal defendants, said the local pharmacies and associated principals of those businesses should never have been part of the suit, but were used by the plaintiffs in a maneuver to keep the case out of federal court and at the superior court level — a fraudulent misjoinder — and as a result the court should ignore the pharmacy defendants in deciding whether to remand the matter.
In the defense’s motion removing the case to federal court, they quote a 2004 federal case out of Mississippi that states there has to be a “sufficient factual nexus among the claims.”
Here, there would need to be at least a well-pleaded allegation that ties the distributor defendants — which are not “citizens” of Georgia under the law — and the local pharmacy defendants, which are.
Wood, during questioning of Wiech, expressed that the complaint goes into 47 paragraphs of detail connecting the alleged misdeeds of the distributors and the pharmacies, which although those claims may not be proven true later, provides a substantial nexus between the defendant groups for the matter at hand.
Wood issued the oral order Tuesday morning at the conclusion of the hearing, noting time is of the essence in the case. The written order came later in the day.