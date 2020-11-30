A mass transit service in Brunswick is getting closer to becoming a reality.
Commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting will be asked to consider a resolution that will make the city eligible for more than $701,000 in funding to establish the service as part of the Small Urban Transit program. The city is required to pay matching funds of up to $350,000.
City commissioners must approve the resolution with the Federal Transit Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation where they agree to follow the guidelines required to establish the service.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said it could take as long as a year or more before the service is up and running. The city will receive funding to keep the service running for three years to give it enough time to be established and self-sustaining.
It’s likely the city will start with small- to medium-sized buses.
City officials will also consider changes to clarify the employee leave policy, the risk management plan and the creation of a pension committee and a pension advisory committee.
All members serving on the pension committee are required to receive 12 hours of continuing professional education on a biennial basis. Only the city manager, assistant city manager and finance director would be required to meet the continuing education requirement.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a stormwater ordinance amendment and the renewal of 21 alcohol beverage license requests.