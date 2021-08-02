With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, Glynn County is once again requiring face masks to be worn inside government buildings.
The mandate, which includes the courthouses and all county department facilities, will be enforced beginning Tuesday.
"We continue to strive to address the need for public health precautions during this time as well as accommodate those needing to conduct business transactions with the county," said county public information officer Matthew Kent. "These buildings will be open to the public, the offices will be staffed, and all departments will be available for contact...for those that choose not to wear a mask."
The commission can be contacted at 912-554-7404 or commissioners@glynncounty-ga.gov and the county administration at 912-554-7401.
Other contact information can be found on the county's website: https://glynncounty.org.
Masks also are required in city of Brunswick facilities and Camden County government buildings.