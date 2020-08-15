Camden County schools will require all students, teachers and administrators to wear masks beginning Monday.
The new policy is supported by the Georgia Department of Education, the Camden School Board and the school system’s steering committee.
“Due to the increase in the number of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus, Camden County has been designated as a hot spot area in Georgia,” according to the Camden schools website. “After meeting with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Camden Emergency Management Agency, and the chief of staff for Southeast Georgia Health System-Camden, Camden County Schools is issuing a mandatory mask requirement for the safety of our community.”
In the announcement posted on the Camden schools website Friday, the new policy applies to all school campuses and while riding school buses.
Exceptions to the new mask rule must be documented by a physician. The documentation will be confidential and retained in the office of the principal.
Some students with disabilities may also be exempt, based on individual needs determined by the director of special education.
Staff members will be allowed to remove their masks when students are not present and social distancing from other adults is possible.
Students and adults will be allowed to remove masks to eat and drink or other activities approved by the principal.
Parents are asked to provide reusable masks for their children, though masks will be provided.
“From the first day of school, many of our families have already chosen to have their children wear masks to school and we appreciate their partnership in working to keep our staff and students safe,” school officials said in a joint statement. “We are grateful for the cooperation of our students, staff, and visitors as we work together to keep our schools and community safe.”