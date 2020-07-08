ATLANTA — All University System of Georgia (USG) students, faculty, staff and visitors to the system’s 26 college and university campuses will be required to wear masks starting July 15.
USG officials announced the new policy Monday, basing the decision on a recent policy revision by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC no longer gives a minimum age for those at risk of contracting COVID-19.
The policy states that wearing masks is not a substitute for social distancing, which will continue to be required where possible. There are some exceptions to the policy.
“Face coverings are not required in one’s own dorm room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met,” the policy states.
“Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students.”
Also, people suffering from one or more of a series of underlying documented medical conditions will be allowed to request an exemption from the mask-wearing requirement.
The list includes obesity, serious heart disease, asthma, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and pregnancy.
College of Coastal Georgia campuses in Brunswick and Kingsland will be required to adhere to this new policy. CCGA will also work to make masks available to its students and staff.
“Since the very beginning of this pandemic, the College of Coastal Georgia has made the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff our top priority,” said Michelle Johnston, president of CCGA. “Requiring face coverings, along with following guidance from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health, are important parts are of our broader strategy to keep the Mariner community healthy. We are providing at least one cloth face covering to all employees and students.”