Masks will no longer be required in Glynn County Schools, no matter the level of COVID-19 spread.
The Glynn County Board of Education voted 6-1 on Tuesday to remove the words “mask mandate” from the school district’s COVID-19 procedure framework and instead use the words “strongly recommend” for masks.
School board chairman Jerry Mancil put the motion on the table to eliminate school mask mandates at the end of the school board following a closed executive session.
The mask mandate is not a district policy, Mancil noted, but is a regulation enforced by the superintendent under the school board’s direction.
The school system established its current COVID-19 procedure framework at the start of the 2021-22 school year. The framework required a mask mandate to be instituted when the district reached a 1% positivity rate for COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The school district enters a “yellow” level of operations when the 1% mark is reached, and the mask mandate was one of many added protocols put in place at that point.
A “red” level of operations, entered when the district reaches a 3% positive case benchmark. It requires the closure of schools and a move to at-home virtual learning.
The district entered the yellow and red levels earlier this school year, just days after the fall semester began. Schools were closed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10, 2021.
Mancil said he does not feel the school system’s procedures led to the spike in cases at that time.
“Most of the time, it’s not a school-related situation,” he said. “They’re bringing it to the school. The school is not passing it around.”
Masks should remain optional no matter what level of operations the district is under, Mancil said.
“I feel that the parents and the students should be responsible and accountable for their actions and whether or not their safety is involved,” he said. “If they feel that they’re unsafe and they feel that the mask is giving them the option of not getting the virus, then by all means do that, same as we do in the public.”
School board member Hank Yeargan asked that the framework’s language be amended to say “strongly recommend” instead of “mandate” in the yellow and red levels of operation.
The school system posts every Friday the latest COVID-19 case numbers and the level of operations under which schools will function the following week.
The mask procedure change comes as the omicron variant of the virus is leading to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Glynn County. The variant has proven to be more easily spread but leads to less hospitalizations among those contracting the new version of the virus.
In Glynn County, the number of people hospitalized in the Southeast Georgia Health System Hospital in Brunswick jumped from 33 to 44 from Monday to Wednesday.
School board member John Madala, who works for Southeast Georgia Health System and who has been the most vocal supporter of a mask mandate in schools, was the only board member to vote against eliminating mask requirements.
“The medical community is still facing a lot of it, and I think we should follow the recommendations of the CDC or the professionals who study that,” he said. “I would say we should continue what we built because it has worked in the past.”
The school district is operating with new information about COVID-19 and the pandemic compared to what was known in 2020, school board member Eaddy Sams said.
“We were setting ourselves up (in 2020) to head into a new school year trying to maintain some in-person instruction because that’s what we feel is best for our children,” she said. “At the time, what was offered to us was that (masks were) a protection measure. There were no vaccines in place at that point, the virus was still not very well studied.”
A concern she said she’s had is that mask mandates could become a stopgap whenever any kind of illness flares up in the district.
“We’ve dealt with flu, we’ve dealt with strep in the school system for years and years, and we didn’t mask then,” Sams said. “It’s come down to where it’s more of a personal situation. Vaccines are available for most age groups, especially in the school age and the teacher groups, and you have ways of protecting yourself and choosing how you want to do that.”
Vaccine is available for everyone 5 years of age and older.
School board member Audrey Gibbons pointed out that COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost right now.
“I think it’s just time to get on and get back to some sort of normalcy,” said school board member Marcus Edgy.