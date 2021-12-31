In the Glynn County Board of Education’s meeting room, two words were spoken more in 2021 than ever before: mask mandate.
The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021, brought some high-spirited debates to the board room, where parents, health care workers and board members themselves disagreed more than once on the best ways to keep everyone healthy while supporting student learning.
Glynn County students returned to classes in January following a fall semester that looked more normal than that in many other districts around the country. Glynn County Schools maintained in-person learning with a virtual option throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
While around 30% of students opted for at-home learning the previous fall, only about 9% remained in virtual learning when 2021 began.
The winter break led to a spike in COVID-19 cases and potential exposures among students and staff. As of Jan. 29, 38 students and 20 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and 222 students and two staff members were quarantined due to direct exposure at school.
Educators and school staff became eligible in March to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The school district partnered with the health department to organize two vaccine clinics for school staff after eligibility began.
Toward the end of the school year, Superintendent Scott Spence began to relax some pandemic requirements. In April, the district lifted the mask mandate for students outdoors.
With just weeks left in the school year, some on the school board began suggesting the district consider removing the mask mandate completely for the last days of class.
Parents also began asking for a relaxed mask mandate, and hundreds signed an online petition in favor of the request in the spring.
The decision rested on Spence’s shoulders and he held firm, keeping the mask requirement in place through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
“We owe it to our students and our teachers and our parents to finish this school year, so my recommendation is to finish the year,” he said in May.
During a review of the final numbers for the 2020-21 school year, board members were told that around 3.6%, or 462 students, reported a positive COVID-19 test. A little more than 9% of staff, or 177 members, reported the same.
About 19% of students experienced quarantine at least once that school year.
Over the summer, the school district offered new enrichment programs with a focus on STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The programs were also intended to help address potential learning loss from the previous year. Summer school programming did not lead to an increase in virus transmission, school administrators reported.
The new school year was set to begin without as much fanfare as in August 2020, when students districtwide were returning to in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.
As the first day of class inched closed, the state of the pandemic in Glynn County changed dramatically. Merely weeks before the 2021-2022 school year began, the county began to see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the delta variant.
At a board member in July, member John Madala, who works for Southeast Georgia Health System, began calling for a mask mandate. The plan up to that point was for students and teachers to begin the year with the option to wear masks inside school buildings.
“I’m not acting as a parent. I’m acting as a medical professional, and I’m seeing what’s happened in the hospital,” Madala said in July. “If at the next board meeting you want me to fill it up with medical people, I have already got the go-ahead from the CEO to bring some people down to talk. I don’t mind.”
He made good on that promise. Some other board members, though, were resistant to Madala’s mask recommendation.
The 2021-2022 school year began Aug. 10 with some daily school procedures returning to a pre-pandemic normal and masks strongly encouraged but not required.
A new framework this school year has determined what sort of pandemic precautions are in place. The framework bases most decisions on the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests at each specific school.
Schools operate at either a green, yellow or red level. The green level is normal, while yellow comes with new restrictions, including a mask mandate, and red requires the closure of the school and a move to virtual learning for all students.
Data gathered each week is posted by noon on Fridays, when a decision is made on what level a school will operate the following week.
District-wide percentages are also monitored, and if the numbers reach a certain point then new protocols begin at every school.
The school board held its regular monthly meeting on the night of the first day of school. At that meeting, board members voted 5-2, denying a motion to mandate masks through the first two weeks of the year.
Their vote followed a long public comment period, when parents and others argued for and against implementing a mask mandate. A team of health care workers from the hospital also attended the meeting and made a plea for a mask mandate by describing what they were seeing in their medical rooms as COVID-19 cases were surging.
“Without mandatory masking in the classrooms — and to be clear, not outside — we fear that COVID-19 will rapidly spread among students,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System, at the meeting.
Within days, he was proven right.
A week after the school year began, the district moved into its yellow level of operations after a daily review of cases indicated the system’s percentage of positive cases were over 1%.
The week after, the district announced the closure of all schools as it entered its red level of operations. Schools were closed, and only virtual learning was offered from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10.
“To be truthful, we were really left with no other option,” Spence said at the time. “Our numbers were increasing so rapidly that we would soon get to a point where we wouldn’t have enough teaching staff to carry on face-to-face instruction.”
In August, the school system had seven times more positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff than the district had at its highest case count during the previous school year.
Educators were more prepared this year, though, to teach in a virtual format. Federal funding allowed the school district to purchase Chromebooks for student who did not have access to computers at home.
When students returned to class in September, all schools were in the yellow level of operations and masks were required. This reignited the mask mandate conversation and prompted some parents to urge the school board to remove the mandate.
The school board meeting in September included a lengthy discussion about masks during the public comment period. A long line of attendees insisted the district lift the mandate and allow parents to decide whether their children wore masks in class.
The school district returned to the green level of operations in mid-September, and the mask requirement was dropped. By October, positive COVID-19 case numbers among staff and students were much lower.
The trend coincided with countywide COVID-19 case numbers, which also fell after hitting a high in August and September.
The second half of the school year will begin amid a global surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19. Staff report back to work Jan. 3, and students will return Jan. 5.