Brunswick city commissioners approved a proposal Wednesday for Ussery Rule Architects to design a splash pad and building and shade structures for the Mary Ross Park improvement project.
Commissioners did not approve $29,000 for the company to design a new visitor’s center because of cost considerations.
LaRon Bennett, chairman of the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency, encouraged commissioners to approve the funding for the visitor’s center as a way for people to learn more about the city.
“There’s no easy place downtown for people to learn more about the city,” Bennett told commissioners. “We will only do what the budget affords us to do.”
City commissioner removed from discussion a proposal for the URA to be headquartered at the Lissner house without discussion.
In other business, city officials approved a change order for resurfacing projects in the city because of cost overruns caused by unexpected drainage problems discovered during the improvements near Glynn Middle School. They approved a change order of $487,957 to pay for the additional work.
Commissioners also approved improvements at the Roosevelt Harris Senior Center including a walk-in freezer, kitchen improvements and covered breezeways. The cost of $175,635 does not included proposed upgrades to the bathrooms because of the cost.
Commissioners voted unanimously to spend $45,000 from the budget to add to the more than $130,000 in SPLOST funds to pay for the work.
Surveys and the design on five city sidewalks was approved at a cost of $59,750. The work includes contract administration for the project with an overall budget of $420,000.
The city will pay more than $860,000 for its share to close the T Street landfill. The closure with Georgia Pacific and Hercules has been approved by the Environmental Protection Division.
The work will include removing contaminants and hazardous materials found in a small portion of the landfill. The remainder of the materials in the landfill are not considered a problem. The project also includes a two-foot clay cap covered with six inches of topsoil. The work also includes monitoring the site.
City officials made no decision on a proposed tire ordinance that would prohibit the unapproved storage of tires with annual inspections planned for businesses.
A proposed parking ordinance was also discussed, but city officials said more clarification is needed before they can consider the issue.