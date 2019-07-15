Brunswick city commissioners will consider paying a contractor $97,000 to demolish the former Reynolds Street School at Wednesday’s meeting.
The work is needed because part of the school has collapsed and continues to deteriorate, creating a safety hazard in the neighborhood.
Prior to demolition, asbestos abatement to remove floor tile and mastic will be conducted in compliance with EPD rules, according to the proposed agreement. The contract also requires the vendor to remove and dispose all materials from the site and to grade and stabilize the property afterward.
Two companies bid on the project, with the low bid by J Hiers Company, LLC being the one recommended. The other bid by Tristar America, Inc. was for $147,000.
Revisions to the Mary Ross Park master plan will be considered at the meeting. The revised plan includes the relocated playground, moving a splash pad about 10 feet from its original location, a visitor center, pavilion and shade structures. Input received from users of the park will also be considered. The changes were made to ensure larger events can still be held at the park.
Two public hearings to discuss alcohol sales violations against L Street Liquors and Golden Isles Liquor will be held at the beginning of the meeting. Another public hearing will be held for a request for open yard storage of vehicles for sale at 2906 Norwich St.
Commissioners will consider one appointment to the Pilot Commission, one appointment to the Housing Authority and five appointments to the Urban Redevelopment Agency.
The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the second-floor meeting room at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.