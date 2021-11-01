Ongoing preparations for the filming of the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2” is creating lots of activity in downtown Brunswick.
Michael Torras, manager of Brunswick Landing Marina, said the work at Mary Ross Waterfront Park is not affecting the ability of boats to get in and out of their slips.
He said his marina is accustomed to being busy with a dredge crew, the Golden Ray salvage and preparations for shooting scenes for the movie.
He said a 300-foot cruise ship will be arriving downtown in coming days as part of the movie set.
“I think it’s great for Brunswick,” he said. “I think it’s just terrific.”
So far, the movie has not generated any additional business at the marina, though part of his parking lot is being rented for the movie. But Torras said he expects that will change because much of the filming will be on the water.
“Hopefully they will buy some fuel,” he said.
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, said most of the filming will be done at night so onlookers will likely be disappointed if they are hoping for a glimpse.
“You’re not going to see much,” Hill said.
Local restaurants have seen an increase in business that Hill said he expects to increase once filming actually begins.
Erik Hartshorn, bartender at Tipsy McSway’s downtown, said he has already overheard conversations by people involved with the movie at the restaurant. He expects business to increase noticeably as more people associated with the movie arrive.
“We’re always hoping and anticipating crowds,” he said. “I imagine all the businesses in downtown Brunswick will benefit.”