Excited voices filled the lobby of The Brick on St. Simons Island as students scurried to their practice sessions after school.
Jamie Brown sat behind the desk, smiling at the little ones as they passed. The 16-year-old is one of the advanced students at the martial arts academy, teaching classes and sharing her experience with the younger pupils there. Her own path began when she was their age after she discovered karate at around 6 or 7.
“I did a lot of sports. I did soccer and basketball, but I was on boys’ teams. I trained better on boys’ teams than girls’,” she recalled.
“My parents saw a booth at one of the races for the elementary schools. It was called Golden Isles Martial Arts Academy then when they first opened. The next weekend they had a tournament on Jekyll, so we went and watched. It really worked out perfectly. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Over the nine years, Jamie learned the physical art of Tae Kwon Do, as well as all of the tenants that go along with the program. Her instructor, Joey Harrison, stresses both the self defense aspect as well as maintaining honor and discipline.
“It teaches you commitment, and you have to be an honorable person to do it. He doesn’t tolerate disrespectful kids,” she said. “He’s also taught us to follow through with your word, which has been a huge life lesson for me.”
While Jamie has gained much from the philosophical elements, the physical nature of the practice has also challenged and changed her. She’s spent years perfecting her technique, training every day with discipline.
Now a brown belt, she has competed and won trophy after trophy across the country, as well as wining three gold metals in Canada.
“I’ve been competing for nine years. When I was a yellow belt, I stayed in the top three places in forms. I’ve been winning first place for a while. When you’re win first, you go through run-offs after run-off until you get to the stage,” she said. “I went through a lot of run offs but I wouldn’t make it (to the stage.)”
That is until recently. She picked up the Underbelt Grand Champion title at the U.S. Open a couple of weeks back in Orlando, Fla.. In October, she will go with the USA team to compete in London.
“It’s very close. It’s crazy, and it’s crazy to represent your team that far away. You’re wearing your jacket, and it says ‘Team USA’ ... It’s an amazing feeling,” she said.
The camaraderie and sportsmanship the competitions inspire is another reason Jamie enjoys competing. She’s made friends with those on different teams from around the world.
Jamie, naturally, also has close ties with those who practice martial arts at The Brick. She has many close friends there as well as her brother, Josh, who also competes. The group has been preparing for the trip across the pond through fundraising. The team has a collective GoFundMe account: USMA Team GA.
One of her biggest goals is to inspire other students, particularly girls, to give martial arts a try.
“When you say, ‘I do karate’ people don’t expect that. But I think it’s important for girls to know how to defend themselves. It makes my mom worry less ... And it makes me worry less, because if I get into a situation, I know how to get out of it,” she said.
“But I hope little girls will see us and know that it’s not just boys who know how to fight. Girls can fight too.”
