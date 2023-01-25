Residents of Marshview Condos say construction work on an apartment complex on U.S. 17 will have negative consequences on their homes, but city officials don’t see it that way.

The Brunswick City Commission approved in October an annexation and rezoning request for the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., which will pave the way for a new housing and commercial complex. The project is currently in the concept phase.

More from this section

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.