Residents of Marshview Condos and an environmental advocacy group filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging construction of a 200-plus-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17.

“One Hundred Miles and seven residents of Marshview Condominiums filed suit today in an attempt to require developer Vassa Cate and Maritime Homes to comply with adopted city codes and the Glynn Avenue Design Framework on a 30-acre planned development along U.S. 17,” One Hundred Miles, the group filing the lawsuit alongside the Marshview Condo Owners Association, said in a released statement.

