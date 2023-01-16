Marshland Credit Union celebrates 70th birthday
The Marshland Community Federal Credit Union will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Jan. 20.
The event for credit union members will be held 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the credit union’s main office, 3650 Community Road in Brunswick. It will include a fish fry and chicken lunch prepared by Original Jay’s Fish & Chicken.
