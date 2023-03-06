It’s been months since Geri Mullis learned about the local library’s latest honor, but she says she hasn’t stopped smiling since.
And last month, when she went up to the state capitol to officially receive the award, there was plenty to smile about.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It’s been months since Geri Mullis learned about the local library’s latest honor, but she says she hasn’t stopped smiling since.
And last month, when she went up to the state capitol to officially receive the award, there was plenty to smile about.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries has been recognized as this year’s Georgia Public Library of the Year. Nominations from the community made the award possible, and the library plans to celebrate with community members during upcoming events.
“I am still grinning from ear to ear,” said Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “It is so amazing and such a fun acknowledgment from not just the state but from our community of the love that we see and feel every day.”
Marshes of Glynn Libraries was recognized for its efforts to strengthen community partnerships, diversify its funding portfolio and expand services to meet the informational, educational, cultural and recreational needs of the Glynn County population, according to the Georgia Public Library Service.
The library was recognized for some of its many unique programs and initiatives, including its Take 5 program that aims to to address community deficits in early reading proficiency, its close partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, its work with the local Chamber of Commerce to promote workforce development, its annual summer robotics camp and more.
The library received a commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp at a ceremony last month, during a visit when libraries across the state were also honored.
“The beautiful thing about this state is that we have awesome libraries,” Mullis said.
Public libraries offer a snapshot of a community and its values, she said.
“Public libraries are even used by businesses looking to relocate,” Mullis said. “They often look to see what your public libraries are like, what your school system is like and what your parks are like because that can represent what your community thinks and values.”
And in Glynn County, the libraries are loved, she said.
“It is amazing how much especially Glynn County loves their library,” she said. “It is not something you get to see everywhere, and the thing that we’re able to offer is a reflection of what it is our community wants.”
Mullis credited the library’s staff for making it a special place worth celebrating.
“We would not be the library of the year if we also didn’t have the staff of the year, in my humble opinion,” she said. “It is just a dream to get to do this job and to get to work with all these people and to get to help the public.”
Marshes of Glynn Libraries plans to celebrate the achievement with a library card campaign throughout April and a community event at First Friday on May 5.
“The Strummers are coming, and we’ll have cake,” Mullis said. “We’ll have some goodie bags, and we will be open and will have some giveaway books for children and storytime. It’s fun for all the family.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The annual St. Simons Rotary Club's Chili Cookoff was held Saturday in Postell Park on St. Simons.
It’s been months since Geri Mullis learned about the local library’s latest honor, but she says she hasn’t stopped smiling since.
A conference planned this month aims to brings a diverse group of women and people of all walks of life together to learn, grow and be empowered.
A documentary film about the cargo ship Golden Ray capsizing in St. Simons Sound has been selected as one of the entries in the Atlanta Film Festival next month.
As part of a power line maintenance project, Georgia Power and the city of Brunswick will be replacing oak trees in the median of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with smaller varieties.
Linda Hester has seen how pickleball has grown in popularity over the past four or five years in the Golden Isles, even though she doesn’t play.