Marsh Madness to clean up 20 sites

There will be a lot of people all over the marshes of Glynn in the coming weeks as Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Marsh Madness cleanup effort expands to 20 different sites throughout not only March, but kicks off early in late February.
This is an expansion from the 12 sites address in 2019. And in addition to the 20 public sites, there are four private cleanup events scheduled. KGIB Executive Director Lea King-Badyna said it wouldn’t be possible with the volunteer site leaders and community partners.
“They’re leading cleanups for us, and that enables us to expand our reach,” she said.
She also gave kudos to Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose for again sponsoring the event, which is part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup.
There’s no government agency tasked with keeping trash out of the marshes, so KGIB and the general public undertakes this effort to fill that need.
“We have varying days and times, trying to fit in to just about everybody’s schedule,” King-Badyna said. “If folks want to get muddy with us, they can, but also all of the cleanups have marsh-bordering high grounds, so folks don’t have to get muddy if they don’t want to.”
The usual detritus pulled out of the marsh tends to be plastics.
“We pull out a good number of plastic bags — probably our No. 1 is plastic bags,” King-Badyna said. “Plastic drink bottles, glass bottles, lots of little things. We’ll find cigarette lighters, bits of cigarette lighters, and of course cigarette butts in the high ground areas. But plastic bags and plastic bottles, primarily. And styrofoam in various shapes and sizes, as it’s breaking down.”
But really, there’s no telling what might float up.
“We’ll pick up various beach toys like deflated beach balls,” King-Badyna said. “We found the orange life jackets, like those that come off a boat. We’ve found 8-foot-long fluorescent light bulb tubes, still intact. That’s always so strange to me, to find whole light bulbs, and we find those — not sure if they’re coming off docks or boats…. And toys. Depending where we are, we’ll find old toys.”
The first cleanup is slated for Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. along Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island. Volunteers are advised to meet up at Massengale Park.
People who want to assist in one or several of the cleanup events are encouraged to register by calling KGIB at 912-279-1490 or emailing at info.kbgib@gmail.com, but King-Badyna said it’s OK for people to simply show up, as well. A full listing of the days, times and locations of events can be found online at kgib.org/twenty-march-marsh-madness-cleanups-planned-volunteers-needed.