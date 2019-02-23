Hundreds of folks in the Golden Isles had tons of fun last year while participating in Marsh Madness — 7,560 pounds of it to be exact.
That is how much trash volunteers removed from the marshes of Glynn County during Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s 2018 month-long spring cleaning. The nonprofit organization is counting on volunteers to turn out in droves again this year to help protect and preserve our area’s most compelling geographical characteristic.
KGIB’s annual Marsh Madness event tips off at 11:30 a.m. March 2 with a cleanup at Gascoigne Park on St. Simons Island, sponsored by Kingfisher Paddleventures. It is the first of a dozen such cleanup efforts focusing on our marshlands that will take place throughout the month of March.
Others locations that will receive some tender loving care include the park beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge, secluded Homer Wilson Way near the Brunswick River and the areas beneath the bridges on the F.J. Torras Causeway.
Sponsors for these events include an entire local family, a couple of marine-centered businesses, civic groups, a government agency or two and a fifth-grade girl. However, the success of these outings depends on volunteers like you, said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB Executive Director. KGIB is providing gloves, water, bags and safety vests; volunteers are encouraged to wear boots, dress accordingly and bring bug spray and sunscreen.
“This year we have businesses, institutions of higher learning, local and state government, and members of the general public involved as far as becoming site leaders who make sure these cleanups happen,” King-Badyna said. “But we need people from all walks of life to come out and volunteer, because these 12 cleanups will only be as successful as our volunteers who come out and help.”
Some 306 people volunteered to take part in the 11 Marsh Madness cleanups last year, King-Baydna said. In addition to the 3.8 tons of trash they removed from area marshlands, the volunteers claimed 672 pounds of recyclable material. Oh, and 28 tires also. Marsh Madness helps KGIB’s mission of raising awareness of the need to be good stewards of our local environment, to be sure.
But the cleanups also make a noticeable difference in the health of this valuable ecosystem, she said. The marshlands fall under no jurisdiction for stewardship other than that of volunteers, King-Badyna said.
“This event makes a huge difference in our marshes,” she said. “Georgia is fortunate enough to have about roughly one-third of the existing salt marsh on the eastern seaboard, which is huge for our state to have that much. And it is up to us to take care of it. It’s nobody’s responsibility or job to pull trash out of the marsh. It is up to volunteers to get out there and do it.”
That includes volunteers of all ages, abilities and walks of life, King-Badyna said. Most everyone can contribute during the cleanups, from those looking to perform light litter patrol on the fringes to those who want to roll up their sleeves and give the marsh a good deep cleaning, she said. Site sponsors include Genea Wilson, a C.B. Greer Elementary fifth-grader who is taking responsibility for a cleanup beneath the south side of the Sidney Lanier Bridge on March 15. The Brunswick Police Department is among the sponsors of the city’s Overlook Park cleanup on March 7, and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Americorps are cosponsoring the March 30 cleanup of the marshland along Home Wilson Way.
As the main sponsor, Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill has put up $1,200 toward the Marsh Madness cleanup efforts, King-Badyna said. KGIB consists of King-Badyna and her assistant, Christy Trowbridge. Volunteers in the community do the rest.
“Land litter quickly becomes marine debris in our area, so it is very important to go pull trash out of the marsh to keep our natural resources healthy,” King-Badyna said.
To register for a cleanup, or for more information, call KGIB at 912-279-1490, email at kbgib@gmail.com, or visit KGIB.org.