The award-winning marketing and advertising firm 365° Total Marketing, on St. Simons Island, recently led a branding project that earned high honors for its client from a national public relations association, adding another accolade to the firm’s ever-growing list.
Clayton County won the Award of Excellence for reputation and brand management at the annual Phoenix Awards ceremony of the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America thanks to the brand overhaul created, designed and executed by 365° Total Marketing. The Phoenix Awards recognize the best public relations campaigns and activities from the previous year.
The new brand, “Cc: Clayton connected,” launched in June 2020 and has already changed perceptions of Clayton County to reflect prosperity and growth. In its first 16 months, the new colorful logo and slogan of “Where the world lands and opportunities take off” has created a refreshing new identity for Clayton County government and its departments and has made the county a competitor in Metro Atlanta.
The campaign has taken off thanks to the globe-shaped logo, developed from a grid of vibrant colors that signals Clayton County’s access to the world as the home of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world.
“365° Total Marketing blended all aspects of the community and delivered to us a brand we are proud of, that we can share, and that others will know,” said Jeffery Turner, chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners. “When they see this brand, this logo, they will know this is Clayton County, Ga.”
The logo’s vibrant colors were inspired by the flags representing the multicultural makeup of Clayton County’s population. The logo is combined with the “Cc: Clayton connected” tagline that evokes the technological infrastructure in Clayton County through its use of “Cc:,” a common abbreviation, as well as the county’s physical connections with both the rest of metro Atlanta via the four interstates with 19 exits, and the world via the airport. The tagline also conveys the community atmosphere in Clayton County that exists in both unincorporated areas and the county’s seven municipalities.
365° Total Marketing led creation of the brand through an immersive, team-oriented, concept-to-completion process that included community and stakeholder surveys, SWOT analysis, detailed data collection, research and expert design. The firm also took care of media buying and brand placement for Clayton County through its full-circle approach to destination branding and marketing.