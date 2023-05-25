The future of the amphitheater on Jekyll Island remains uncertain, but a recently completed marketing assessment offers insight into the possibilities.
The Jekyll Island Authority retained the DLR Group in April 2022 to conduct a marketing study that could shed light on the amphitheater’s potential future. That study was recently completed, and the JIA board of directors reviewed its analysis on Tuesday.
The study delves slightly into the history of the amphitheater, which was built in 1972 and served as an entertainment venue for more than 30 years, before it closed in 2005. It has since fallen into disrepair.
“It actually talks about in 1972 there was an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that said the only reason the amphitheater was being built on Jekyll Island was that it was a political decision and that it was an agreement over state appropriations within the Georgia General Assembly,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA.
The marketing assessment considers trends driving the cultural sector, markets for the arts, venue and programming competition, user demand for space and alignment with longterm Jekyll planning goals.
There are challenges to consider, Hooks said, like traffic control, weather and demand. The study analyzes the operations of other amphitheaters, like the St. Augustine Amphitheater, which Hooks said is the most successful in this area.
“That’s a huge attraction,” he said. “It’s attracting lots of people, lots of cars to that facility every night. It’s also run by the city with a department that’s in charge of promotions and things like that.”
The benefits of opening an amphitheater on Jekyll include the opportunity to bring more events to the island.
“Obviously one of the benefits would be that it would provide another activity after hours on Jekyll Island, which several of our hotel operates would be supportive of,” Hooks said.
But the amphitheater’s location would create traffic and parking problems, he noted.
The best market option may be to cater to people already on the island, like hotel guests, residents and renters, Hooks said, but the JIA board and staff will need to consider a number of variables before deciding how to move forward on this project.
“I think this needs a lot more study,” said Hooks, who will retire from his position as executive director on June 30.
Mark Williams, who is currently the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, will step into the JIA executive director role July 1.
Hooks said the recent assessment is an important step forward in the conversation about whether to revise the amphitheater, but more analysis is needed.
“This will not happen by June 30,” he said. “But it’s a good start. It’s an assessment. It brings forward a lot of information.”