A local business will host a market aimed at promoting the work of creators of color this weekend.
The Melanin Makers’ Market is an organization in Brunswick that creates a space for makers of color to bring their goods and talents to market. The group will host an event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Selden Park Gym in Brunswick.
“On average, we provide booths for about 30 vendors from Georgia and Jacksonville, Fla.,” said Takiela Langley, co-founder of the Melanin Makers’ Market. “We promote our vendors before and after the market on social media and via customer referrals.”
The Melanin Makers’ Market was birthed in a living room in 2019. Langley partnered with Arielle Lang to found the organization, because of their frustration about the lack of representation of people of color in local craft fairs and markets.
Langley is the owner and artisan of The Natural Skincare Queen LLC. Lang is a visual artist.
The market Saturday will feature food, art, jewelry, beauty and skincare products, hair care, clothing and accessories, home goods, music and more.
“We are very passionate about what we do because we want to see a return of people of color to producer roles so that they are able to reap the benefits that come with business ownership,” Langley said.
The Selden Park gym is located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive in Brunswick. Market attendees are asked to wear a mask.
To learn more, please visit the organization’s website at melaninmakersmarket.com.