In a brief ceremony, a wreath was placed on the sea Saturday in memory of seafarers who had lost their lives in service as merchant mariners.
The observation of Maritime Day began at noon with bagpipe drum major Scott Townley leading a Brunswick Navy Junior ROTC color guard carrying the U.S. and Merchant Marine flag in a procession onto the pier. As they walked with a wreath behind them, people fishing and chatting stopped and faced them solemnly as they passed.
Pat Stokes, a board member of the sponsoring International Seafarers Center in Brunswick, said the celebration was to honor and recognize the maritime industry.
More than 50,000 merchant seafarers are at sea at any given time, among them crews that have not been home for more than a year, Stokes said.
Capt. Larry Boyette, a retired Navy chaplain, offered a prayer for those still serving and “for all who have sacrificed and lost their lives before the mast.”
Jean-Earle and Jack McConnell released the wreath with red-white-and-blue flowers onto the water during a slack low tide.
Among those who died were three merchant mariners who were aboard the Esso Baton Rouge when the German U-boat U-123 torpedoed it April 8, 1942, off St. Simons.
In the same attack, U-123 also torpedoed the SS Oklahoma and finished it off with gunfire killing 19, 18 of whom were trapped below decks.
Mimi Rogers, curator of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society museums, brought the Esso Baton Rouge’s brass bell from an exhibit at the Homefront Museum for the observation. Bill Dawson, chairman of the board of the sponsoring International Seafarers Center in Brunswick, rang the bell in memory of those lost.