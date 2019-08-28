Today’s veteran: Mark Garner, 50
Born: Cobb County
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Marine Corps, five years
Duties: Radio operator
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: Southwest Asia Service Medal; Kuwait Liberation Medal; Sea Service Deployment Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; Navy Unit Commendation Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation
Duty stations: Persian Gulf; Kuwait, Somolia; Japan; California; Parris Island, S.C.; Camp Lejeune, N.C. and aboard the USS Trenton
His story: Mark Garner was a radio operator aboard the USS Trenton in the Persian Gulf where his unit acted as decoys by landing troops and equipment on the shores of nearby countries in preparation for Operation Desert Storm.
His unit made seven false invasions to lure more of Saddam Hussein’s army to protect from a sea invasion, making it possible for Gen. Norman Schwarkopf to lead his troops on a land invasion in a decisive victory.
“It was more of a show of force, and it worked,” he said. “We cleared the way for Stormin’ Norman. It was a brilliant plan.”
Before the invasion, the USS Trenton was ordered from the Persian Gulf to Somalia for Operation Eastern Exit. The weeklong mission was the military evacuation of the United States embassy by helicopters in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1991 during a period of unrest.
In all, four waves of helicopters rescued 281 people during the mission.
Garner said there was never a concern about the pirates plaguing the Somalia coast.
“They were not going to mess with us,” he said.
Garner said his father was an air traffic controller in the Navy, but he wasn’t interested in taking the same path. He was recruited by baseball scouts in high school and believed his future was on a major league ball field, until he suffered an ankle injury. The injury and a history of migraine headaches as a child, which he had long outgrown, caused the Marine Corps to reject him three times.
His father had contacts who approved a waiver that enabled Garner to enlist despite the failed physicals. He said he never had any problems handling the physical rigors of the job at any time after he enlisted.
He spent a year in California after completing basic and advanced training, before he was sent to Japan to serve with a landing support unit.
“I loved flying in helicopters,” he said.
He spent a year in Japan before his unit was sent to Camp Lejeune, N.C., to get equipped for cold weather training in Wisconsin. The next day, they were ordered to turn in the equipment and get new gear in preparation to go to the Persian Gulf for Desert Storm.
His job in communications meant he often knew the contents of messages with sensitive materials.
“I liked knowing what was going on,” he said. “It made me feel important.”
He returned to a virtually empty Camp Lejeune because he was part of the first wave, and most of the Marines on base had just deployed to the Middle East.
He finished his career in North Carolina as a barracks sergeant.
Garner said he was determined to prove he had recovered fully from his ankle injury when he enlisted. He said he was the first person to volunteer for extra duty or training, regardless of the task.
“I didn’t like sitting around,” he said. “When you got away, it was a lot more interesting.”
