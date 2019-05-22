Today’s veteran: Thomas Wellman, 76
Born: Brunswick
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Marine Corps, 22 years
Duties: Infantry; electronics
Rank: First sergeant
Recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal (with 3 bronze stars); Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Meritorious Unit Citation: Sea Service Ribbon; Meritorious Unit Citation; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal (with silver star); Navy Unit Commendation; Presidential Unit Citation
Duty stations: Vietnam; Japan; Okinawa; Parris Island, S.C.; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; California; Delaware
His story: Thomas Wellman took it personal when he met with recruiters from different military branches and a Marine Corps recruiter expressed doubt he’d be able to endure the training.
Wellman decided to take the challenge and was on a bus to Parris Island for basic training. He quickly learned about discipline and the emphasis on teamwork.
After basic training, he was assigned to a recoilless rifle platoon at Camp Lejeune, N.C. His unit went on a Mediterranean cruise where his unit practiced landings in different locations. The cruise included port calls in Italy, France, Greece, Spain, Libya and North Africa.
The cruise was extended two months because of the Cuban Missile Crisis, which Wellman said was not upsetting because it was fun duty. He realized early on that he liked serving in the Corps and planned to make it a career. He volunteered for electronics school, where he was trained to maintain and repair equipment that coded and decoded classified messages.
He was stationed in California at 29 Palms Marine Corps base when he got orders to Vietnam. He earned a special commendation for extinguishing a burning truck containing 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel near a command center that would have exploded if he had not taken action.
The TET Offensive started two days after his tour of duty in Vietnam ended.
He worked at an air station in South Carolina for six months before he got orders to Japan repairing electronic equipment used to send and receive classified messages. After two years, he was sent to Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he worked six months.
Wellman’s next tour of duty was in Okinawa, where he worked for two years before his career took a different path. He was trained as a recruiter and did the job three years.
“I loved it,” he said.
After more tours in Japan, Okinawa and California, Wellman was a master sergeant when he chose to redesignate and become first sergeant. He was sent to Delaware, where he worked with reservists while they drilled.
Wellman said he realized his recruiter knew he’d accept the challenge and become a Marine.
“I knew I’d make it a career after Parris Island,” he said. “To me, it was a job. I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”
Wellman said he struggled with a self confidence issue because of his small stature until he became a Marine. He made up for his size by being quicker and faster than everyone else, and his training gave him the self confidence he lacked when he was younger.
“Almost everyone was taller and larger than me,” he said. “I always felt self conscious because of my height. I learned height isn’t the only thing that is a measure of an individual.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.