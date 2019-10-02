Today’s veteran: Robert Magnus, 72
Born: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Residence: St. Simons Island
Service: Marine Corps, 40 years
Duties: Marine aviator; general officer
Rank: General
Recognitions: Distinguished Service Medal; Legion of Merit; Defense Superior Service Medal; Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon; Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation; Joint Meritorious Unit Award; Naval Aviator Insignia; Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge; Rifle Expert Badge; Pistol Expert Badge
Duty stations: Thailand; Spain; France; Italy; Okinawa; Norfolk, Va.; California; Hawaii; Washington, D.C. and aboard the USS Hornet and USS Inchon
His story: Robert Magnus enlisted in the Navy Reserve during his junior year in high school with intentions to be an electronics technician. Those plans changed when he was offered an ROTC scholarship before he graduated.
Fourteen months later, Magnus decided to become a marine aviator.
“At the time, it was the hardest thing I ever did,” he said.
After more than a year of training, he was deployed on the USS Inchon with the 6th Fleet for duty in the Mediterranean Sea. It was the first of two deployments in the Mediterranean, which enabled Magnus to make port calls in Spain, France and Italy.
He was sent to an air base in Thailand near the end of the Vietnam War, where he was assigned to a search and rescue unit. During his year in Thailand, Magnus said he went on 10 missions.
“I knew tactically how to fly a helicopter,” he said. “When I got there, there were very few Americans left in Vietnam.”
After his tour of duty ended, Magnus decided to leave the Marine Corps for an opportunity to work on Wall Street as a banker.
He worked on Wall Street for 14 months before he decided to re-enlist in the Marine Corps, where he served in the Marine Corps Reserve for two years.
“The question was, did they want to bring me on as an active-duty Marine?” he said.
Two years later, he was recalled to active duty. He was stationed at New River Air Station in North Carolina, where he served as a weapons and tactics instructor.
He was sent to Marine Corps Headquarters, where he was assigned as the requirements officers for the tilt rotor Osprey helicopter program.
“I got to meet some interesting people,” he said.
His next duty assignment was in New River Air Station as the group operations officer for a year, before he was named commander of a helicopter squadron.
“It was the most challenging thing I had done up until then,” he said. “We did lots of NATO exercises.”
Magnus was asked to give up his command to attend the Naval War College to learn how to lead and manage a large unit. He was promoted to colonel while he worked as the military assistant to the director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“That was an mind-opening job,” he said.
He returned to Marine Corps Headquarters in 1993, where he was assigned to the aviation plans branch to two years.
Though duty in Washington is not considered the most desirable assignment, Magnus spent 17 years in the nation’s capital. He was promoted to the brigadier general and assigned as the assistant deputy commandant.
“I got some unique opportunities and responsibilities,” he said.
He was sent to California to oversee the closure of El Toro Air Station before he was sent to Hawaii as deputy commander of Marine Forces Pacific.
“I had quite a time there,” he said.
He returned to Washington, where he was promoted to lieutenant general just before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He was in a conference room in the Pentagon when he heard an explosion
“We thought it was industrial,” he said.
Acoustic tiles fell from the ceiling and fire alarms were blaring. Though there had never been a fire drill at the Pentagon, Magnus said everyone evacuated the building without a hitch.
“First off, we assumed we were at war,” he said. “For a few hours, we didn’t know who was dead and who was alive.”
The big question after the initial response was what commanders had to do to prepare the Marine Corps to go to war.
He finished his career in Washington, retiring as a general. He said Marines like to train with other Marines, and an administrative job wasn’t what he envisioned when he enlisted.
“Headquarters are necessary evils,” he said. “You have to feel responsibility more than authority.”
