The Brunswick Landing Marina is getting bigger.
Construction began Monday on a new dock that will serve a number of functions. Among other things, it will give the marina the ability to accommodate some of the larger yachts visiting the Golden Isles.
But when a hurricane threatens the region, vessels at the new dock will be moved elsewhere and the dock will serve as a “wave attenuator” that will bear the brunt of the storm, blocking hurricane-caused waves and protecting the vessels in the 347-slip marina that stretches nearly three-fourths of a mile.
The marina is protected from wave action by land in every direction except from the south-southwest. Once the new dock is completed, the entire marina should be protected from storm damage.
The dock will be capable of mooring as many as 15 vessels at a time, with room to accommodate mega yachts as long as 240 feet.
“Attracting more of these yachts is not only great for the marina, but also a tremendous opportunity for downtown Brunswick to share its old-city charm with these visitors,” said R. Michael Torras, marina manager.
Work crews using cranes and other heavy equipment began sinking concrete piles into the riverbed Monday to secure the new dock in place.
Other workers used smaller boats to guide sections of floating dock to the new location, where they were pieced together like LEGOs.
That work should be completed in a day or two, Torras said. It will take another month to connect the electricity and water before the dock officially opens to customers.
Improvements to the marina won’t end with the new dock/wave attenuator, Torras said.
Other plans include pump out facilities at all of the marina’s 16 docks and a possible gas station and grocery store near the site.