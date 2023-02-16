The annual Mardi Gras celebration in Kingsland had its beginnings 29 years ago in St. Marys.
Since the move to Kingsland three years ago, festival organizer Jolene Andersen said the additional space on U.S. 17 and side streets downtown has enabled the event to grow even larger.
Last year, she said 40,000 people attended the event, which was held over two days for the first time, and she expects more of the same when the event is held Feb. 24 and 25.
“One day is not enough,” she said of last year’s event. “It was nonstop from the time we opened.”
U.S. 17 will close at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 and remain closed 34 hours until midnight Feb. 25, showing how much the city supports the festival, Andersen said.
“Kingsland is a very festival friendly place,” she said. “This is the biggest event we’ve ever done.”
More than 200 booth spaces have been sold, with a record number of local restaurants renting booth space.
The festival opens 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 with live entertainment by Saltwater Gypsies and at 8 p.m. by Whiskey Heart. The festival closes at 10 p.m. and reopens 9 a.m. Saturday.
Thousands will line the street for the annual Mardi Gras parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Andersen said more than 30 registered groups, many with floats, will participate.
Other Saturday events include a chili cook off at 11 a.m., a classic car show and live entertainment including Bluff 5 Band at 1:30 p.m., George Birge at 4 p.m. and Lonestar at 6 p.m.
While there is plenty of parking near the festival site, festivalgoers have another alternative. They can park their cars at the Kingsland Welcome Center, on Georgia 40 just west of Interstate 95 at Exit 3 and take a train ride that drops riders off in the middle of the festival, Andersen said. The train runs every 30 minutes and cost $5.