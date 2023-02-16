The annual Mardi Gras celebration in Kingsland had its beginnings 29 years ago in St. Marys.

Since the move to Kingsland three years ago, festival organizer Jolene Andersen said the additional space on U.S. 17 and side streets downtown has enabled the event to grow even larger.

