Marching for unity, MLK Day parade a celebration of legacy

Alytisha Bethea admits her granddaughter, JoJo Davis, 4, and son, Kaleb Bethea, 6, may have been more focused on the candy Monday as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade passed them on Gloucester Street, but it’s never too early to teach them about the impacts of the civil rights icon, she said.

“Today is an important day,” Bethea said Monday. “I want them to know about the people who came before them and paved the way for the freedoms we have today.”

