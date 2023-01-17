Marching for unity, MLK Day parade a celebration of legacy

Alytisha Bethea admits her granddaughter, JoJo Davis, 4, and son, Kaleb Bethea, 6, may have been more focused on the candy Monday as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade passed them on Gloucester Street, but it’s never too early to teach them about the impacts of the civil rights icon, she said.
“Today is an important day,” Bethea said Monday. “I want them to know about the people who came before them and paved the way for the freedoms we have today.”
She and thousands of others formed a diverse crowd that lined Gloucester Street, MLK Jr. Boulevard and Albany Street as the parade celebrated the birthday, life and legacy of a man whose philosophy of love and acceptance still rings true,nearly 55 years after his untimely death.
“This is the presentation of a reputation,” said John Praylow as he held a framed portrait of Dr. King his father-in-law, Ronald Chappell, has carried at the front of the parade for nearly 25 years. Chappell, who recently had stents put in his legs, passed the duty to Praylow.
“King changed this world,” Praylow said. “If it wasn’t for him, who knows where we’d be today.”
The parade capped a weekend of events celebrating King that included a community breakfast on Friday and the MLK Arts Festival on Saturday.
Parade grand marshal was 23-year-old Tyler Mincey, who said he was excited to get the opportunity to lead the long line of participants.
“It’s an honor for me,” Mincey said.
He was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome when he was 12, which his mother Anissa Pettibone said has presented many challenges, including teasing that could be hurtful as he was growing up.
“I always pushed him to be kind and to be involved with things,” Pettibone said, adding that the Glynn County School System presented plenty of opportunities to enrich Mincey’s education.
Like King, Mincey hasn’t let the hurdles in front of him slow him down.
“He just flourished when he got to high school,” Pettibone said.
Today, Mincey works full time as a landscaper at College of Coastal Georgia and part time at Brunswick Funeral Home on the weekends. He marched at the front of the parade on Monday with Pettibone, both wearing black and gold shirts in honor of King’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. The shirts read, “Spread Love, Not Hate. Living King’s Dream,” on the front, and “Always Unique Totally Intelligent Sometimes Mysterious,” and acronym that spells “autism.”
After the parade, Mincey said he was a little tired following the 2-mile walk.
“I walked back and forth a lot,” he said.
Ahead of him in the parade were representatives from the Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. Behind Mincey was a jubilant crowd of various groups, businesses, nonprofits, churches and the Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy bands playing together in a show of unity.