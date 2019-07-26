Marching bands preparing for upcoming season

Grace Horton hated her first summer marching band camp. Standing outside for hours at a time in the July heat wasn’t fun, and Horton, a freshman at Brunswick High School at the time, did not yet understand how that hard work would pay off.
Horton, who is now a senior, stood Thursday high atop a podium on Brunswick High’s practice field, directing nearly 150 marching band members through rehearsal at her fourth and final high school band camp. This year, she’s a drum major, one the band’s top student leaders, and her feelings toward band camp have changed dramatically.
“By the end of the season, to see what you’ve worked on for so long come together, it makes all of it really worth it,” she said. “And doing this for all four years, it’s been an incredible experience.”
The marching bands at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy are wrapping up their separate band camps today. Both have put in about two weeks of hard work, preparing for the upcoming school year.
Both camps began with a return to the fundamentals. By the end of camp, the students are well on their way to being prepared for their first performances.
Glynn Academy’s show this year will have a resurrection theme, and the music chosen aims to challenge the students, said Chris Duke, band director at Glynn Academy.
Band camp sets the tone for the year, he said.
“It always starts out slow,” he said. “You take your time. You make sure that you establish good routines and good fundamentals, and then you build on those. The better start you get, hopefully the better finish we’ll have.”
The marching bands perform both at football games in the fall and in competitions, some of which can take them far from the Golden Isles. Duke plans for Glynn Academy's band to compete in South Carolina and Florida this year.
“It’s not about the trophies,” Duke said. “… It’s not about what place we get. It’s really about this, what you see — the kids talking to each other, spending time together, bonding. You don’t see a cellphone in their hands.”
During a break Thursday morning, Glynn Academy’s band members were sitting in groups around the field, eating popsicles, talking with each other and hydrating.
Band camp is about more than rehearsing for the upcoming season. Activities are also geared toward helping the students bond.
“It forms a sense of family because during the school year we’re running back and forth trying to make sure we’re at the football games and competitions,” said Lauren Bouie, a senior at Glynn Academy and a drum major this year. “But band camp is just our time to be together and to learn the music, learn about each other and get to know each other.”
Earlier Thursday, at Brunswick High, band director John Birge interrupted the students mid-performance, as they transitioned between songs, the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
“This is going to be the beginning of the party,” he told the students. “So there’s got to be a little more hoopla.”
Brunswick High’s show this year has a house party theme, blending music from groups young and old, including the Beastie Boys, Flo Rida, Billie Eilish and Nirvana.
“We have a god mix of stuff that people will know,” Birge said.
Brunswick High’s band is also preparing this year to march in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band is seeking sponsorships to help make the trip accessible to all members.
“Sponsors are a really big deal,” said Jessica Rosa, a senior and drum major at Brunswick High. “It really helps with some of the kids who can’t pay as much. We always want to make sure that everyone in the band gets to go to everything.”
Those wishing to support the trip can donate on Brunswick High’s website.
Those wishing to help sponsor Glynn Academy’s band program can do so by mailing donations to the school.
The students put in long hours of hard work all year, Duke said, and he encouraged community members to check out a performance whenever possible.
“They’re really at a fantastic place right now, and I’ve had people come to me and say, ‘You know, wow, I thought I’d have to go to Atlanta to hear some of the stuff that I’m hearing. And it’s right here in our backyard.'”
Summer band camp offers the students a chance to begin the new year with their best foot forward.
“I try to tell that to the freshman, who are like, ‘This sucks, it’s hot and I want to go home,’” Horton said. “… I promise you, it will be worth it in the end. It’s just, hard work pays off.”