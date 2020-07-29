Even the instruments wore masks.
Marching band camp has returned to Glynn County, although the two-week program looks different this summer due to coronavirus precautions.
“It’s the band camp, COVID edition,” said John Birge, band director at Brunswick High School, before a morning marching drill on the football field Tuesday.
Other school districts have shut down band campus because of concerns over COVID-19, but local officials looked at research completed by college band directors at the University of Colorado and determined ways to host a socially-distanced, careful camp that would provide students the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming school year, Birge said.
“We are fortunate that our leadership looked at the research and supported us meeting with advised precautions in place,” Birge said. “Each musician wears a face mask, every instrument has a cover on the bell. We only rehearse outside and the drill is written to ensure all members are six feet apart.”
Camp at Brunswick High began last week and will wrap up Friday. The band members have not been able to gather since schools closed due to the pandemic in mid-March.
This past spring they missed their usual rookie training and marching practice.
“Everybody missed about two and half extra months of playing because they were sitting at home,” Birge said.
Band camp is a time to master the fundamentals, and there’s a lot to learn, said Alexandria Dickey Tipton, color guard coach. New band members in particular have to get up to speed before the season begins.
“With the rookies, they don’t quite know all the ins and outs of everything,“ she said.
Band camp, and this year especially, is about more than the music, Birge said.
“It’s more about these kids being social, face to face, versus on their phone and virtual,” he said. “We have had amazing attitudes all week, and I think these kids were starved for this. It’s human nature to want to be around other people.”
Camp has been shortened because of limitations, ending at noon each day for many band members because they can’t rehearse inside like they usually would.
“Like I said, it’s the COVID edition,” Birge said. “We’re making it work.”
When inside, the students are required to keep their masks on. Outside, marks on the ground denote the six-foot distance students should maintain. Hand sanitizer is also always nearby.
But despite all these special precautions, the students have kept many of their usual traditions, including theme days when they dress in an attire matching the concept of the day.
“Yesterday was ‘dynamic duo day,’ and my sister and I were Amazon and UPS,” said Sarah Kennedy, a junior and low brass section leader, who wore a Hawaiian grass skirt and sunglasses to match Tuesday’s tropical theme.
These challenges, along with time spent apart, have brought the students closer together this year during camp, said MacKenzie Robinson, a senior and color guard section leader.
“It makes everybody appreciate what we did have and what we have now,” she said.
Band members are unsure what their season will look like. Their first appearance at a home football game depends on what the football team leaders decide. The football season is currently set to begin in September, rather than August like normal.
Parades in town are also likely to be canceled, and competition details are scarce. Trips to perform out of town, like the one Brunswick High’s band took last year for a parade in Philadelphia, are also likely to remain an impossibility this year.
No one was complaining Tuesday, though. Band members were happy to be doing what they love again, Dickey Tipton said.
“A lot of us, we don’t want to be wearing masks,” she said. “But if that means we can be out here and doing what a lot of these kids love, then yeah we’ll do it.”