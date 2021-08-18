MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International is sending 41 pallets of life-saving medicines and sanitary supplies to southwestern Haiti where an earthquake Saturday killed more than 1,400 and left 30,000 families homeless.
The 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated homes, churches and schools and overwhelmed hospitals struggling to treat the estimated 6,000 injured, the Brunswick-based Christian relief organization said in a statement.
Tropical Depression Grace compounded the misery Tuesday as it moved across the country where as much as 15 inches of rain were forecast before the last of its effects were felt Wednesday. As the rain fell, search and rescue workers and thousands of people were without shelter, MAP said.
The heavy rain also raised the risk of water-borne illness which are common in the wake of disasters in Haiti and with it the possibility of landslides.
MAP will send the pallets of medicines and supplies including water filters and personal protection equipment where MAP’s partners on the ground will disburse the supplies to those badly in need of them, MAP said.
One of MAP’s interagency emergency health kits already is en route. Each kit contains essential supplies such as antibiotics, pain relievers, antiseptics, personal protection equipment and bandages, and should arrive in Haiti next week. Each kit contains medicines and supplies to serve 10,000 people for 90 days, MAP said.
MAP prepositions disaster health kits in geographical areas prone to disaster, and the kits, which contain first aid supplies and hygiene items, have been deployed to Haiti to provide immediate aid, the agency said.
MAP’s has responded to other natural disasters that struck Haiti in the past including the 2010 earthquake, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has also made recent special shipments of medications to treat lung cancer. For at least a decade, MAP has also sent regular donations through three primary partners in Haiti to “bring health and hope to the people of Haiti,’’ MAP said.
“MAP has been supporting our partners in Haiti for long enough to know that the Haitian people are strong, and they are resilient,’’ said Jason Elliott, the director of Disaster Relief for MAP. “Our hearts break to see the destruction that this earthquake has brought on their country, and MAP is moving quickly to send aid. Our prayers are with the survivors as they face the incredible task of rebuilding once again.”
Those who want to support MAP’s response to the crisis may make a donation at the website https://www.map.org/?form=FUNHKWUUWGD .