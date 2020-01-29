MAP International’s entire stock of respiratory masks is on the way to China to help medical workers there deal with the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
Two UPS tractor-trailers arrived Wednesday and another was due to pick up 120 shipping pallets at MAP’s Brunswick headquarters and haul them to Atlanta. The shipment contained 1,348,280 masks, 10,758 protective suits and 280,000 pairs of exam gloves bound for Hubei, China, said Jason Elliott, MAP’s disaster response manager.
“This will leave here today, go to Atlanta, be put in a large plane and leave Friday,’’ Elliott said. “We sent all we had.”
MAP stockpiles the masks and other protective supplies for quick shipment to disaster areas and the coronavirus qualifies for that sort of response, he said.
China does not have an adequate supply in country of the masks and protective coveralls, and stories are coming out about nurses doing all they can to extend the lives of the single use equipment.
Because they have to be discarded when medical workers leave the treatment areas, some are skipping meals and breaks, and working double shifts so they don’t have to throw away the masks and suits and put on new ones when they return.
UPS Foundation is transporting the medical supplies free of charge as a donation to MAP, and as a result MAP won’t have to raise the funding for shipment as is typical, Elliott said.
Elliott had just returned to Brunswick on Friday after a meeting with corporate partners in Macau and Hong Kong on matters unrelated to the outbreak of the quickly spreading respiratory disease.
“When I was there, it obviously escalated,’’ he said.
MAP started its response to the coronavirus that same day and identified a partner, Project Hope, to receive and coordinate the shipment in China, Elliott said.
“Our corporate partners, 3M, Cardinal Health and Henry Schein, have been very responsive,’’ he said.
MAP has put out an appeal to its suppliers for more masks, suits and gloves so it can restore its emergency stocks.
It’s not as if MAP wasn’t already busy.
It was still sending relief supplies to the Bahamas to meet the continuing needs of those affected by Hurricane Dorian. More recently, it has been sending emergency medical supplies to the Philippines after the island nation was struck by two typhoons, an earthquake and, most recently, the eruption of a volcano.
MAP is also sending hygiene kits and protective equipment to Puerto Rico after the earthquake there.
Stacked near the supplies bound for China were 160 pallets for the Philippines, six for the Bahamas and others for Puerto Rico.
“On the heels of this, the coronavirus kicked off,’’ Elliott said.