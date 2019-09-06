MAP International sends out relief supplies to the Bahamas

Brunswick-based MAP International has sent relief supplies and water filters to the area of the Bahamas that was devastated by Hurricane Dorian and was poised Thursday to help should the powerful storm make landfall along the Atlantic coast.
The non-profit Christian relief organization has sent half of the 5,000 disaster health kits earmarked for the Bahamas and 200 Sawyer water filters, MAP said in a prepared statement.
MAP is also sending disaster health kits to South Carolina and North Carolina, where Dorian is expected to have its strongest impact during its days-long march up the Atlantic Seaboard after hammering the Bahamas for days when it was at its strongest.
The disaster health kits provide basic health supplies, including toothbrushes, bandages, soap and basic first aid supplies that help protect victims from disease while preventing secondary illnesses that could be fatal, MAP said.
When people evacuate their homes, they don’t always have time to pack those basic needs and the kits “bring some sense of humanity back to people who have been affected by natural disasters,’’ MAP said.
The water filters will help provide clean water in areas where the infrastructure has been severely damaged.
The filters remove bacteria including eColi and others that cause cholera and typhoid.
The filters also remove pesticides and other contaminants.
MAP president and CEO Steve Stirling said 2,500 disaster health kits and the water filters already had been airlifted to the hardest hit areas through partners Sol Relief and Project Hope.
“We’re stepping out in faith to send these life-changing products. People need them now and we simply can’t wait,’’ Stirling said.
As MAP was responding to the needs of the Bahamas, Dorian remained a threat to the coasts of North and South Carolina, and MAP remained committed to saving lives and improving the health of those left in the aftermath of the storm. MAP maintains an interagency emergency health kit that is ready to airlift. Each kit contains enough medicine and health supplies to provide for 10,000 people for 90 days, MAP said.
MAP’s existing partners provide many of the supplies, but the non-profit always needs help with shipping expenses.
In its 60 years, MAP has provided more than $60 billion in medicines and medical supplies. For more information or to donate, visit the website map.org.