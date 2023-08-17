There was no warning and no time to think about what to try to save as wildfire overtook the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.

Residents there attempted to flee in cars only to find roads blocked. Others fled on foot and jumped into the ocean to escape the intense heat of the blaze that sparked Aug. 8 as it raced as fast as a mile every minute fueled by dry grasses and strong winds from an offshore hurricane.

Tags

More from this section

Ownership of Confederate monument disputed in court

Ownership of Confederate monument disputed in court

Brunswick owns the Confederate monument through adverse possession, and that means it is protected under state law and should have never been removed from Hanover Square, a lawyer representing Confederate heritage groups told Judge Anthony Harrison on Thursday.

Realtor opening training space

Realtor opening training space

The only thing that is consistent in the real estate profession is change. Sally Hardman, is associate broker with Beachcomber Properties, which is brokered by eXp Realty LLC.

Recommended for you