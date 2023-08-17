MAP International President and CEO Steve Stirling, left, and Director of Partner Development, Kipp Branch, walk past a shipment of supplies ready to send to Hawaii in the wake of deadly wildfires that have ravaged the island of Maui.
MAP International President and CEO Steve Stirling, right, and Director of Partner Development, Kipp Branch, left, examine a disaster health kit at the MAP International headquarters in Brunswick on Wednesday.
There was no warning and no time to think about what to try to save as wildfire overtook the historic Hawaiian town of Lahaina on the island of Maui.
Residents there attempted to flee in cars only to find roads blocked. Others fled on foot and jumped into the ocean to escape the intense heat of the blaze that sparked Aug. 8 as it raced as fast as a mile every minute fueled by dry grasses and strong winds from an offshore hurricane.
