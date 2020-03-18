David Manning believes first impressions are important.
He believes his business, Manning Aviation, plays a vital role as a gateway to Brunswick for air travelers.
That’s why the company he owns with his two brothers, Manning Aviation, is in the midst of a $4 million renovation to the business his family has operated at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport since 1990.
The new fixed base operator office is more centrally located at the airport, replacing an old Navy building Manning Aviation had occupied for nearly three decades.
“It was a great place. It served a purpose,” he said of the former headquaters.
From a first impression perspective, the old building pales in comparison.
“We still do the same services,” he said. “It’s more presentable. This has helped a lot.”
New new facility has a pilots’ lounge with comfortable recliners, a couch, TVs, a WiFi connection, a flight planning room, conference room, catering room and a spacious reception area. The Flightware program shown on screens in the facility enables pilots to track flight traffic across the world.
Outside, the porch has rocking chairs for people to watch flights come and go.
The kitchen enables pilots to enjoy a hot meal while waiting for passengers. The company also has a courtesy vehicle for pilots to use during the wait, which can last anywhere from 30 minutes to six or seven hours, Manning said.
Manning built a new fuel farm to service the other businesses at the airport, including Delta, Gulfstream and Stambaugh Aviation. The fuel farm features two 20,000-gallon tanks for jet fuel and a 12,000 tank for aviation fuel.
Plans over the next three years, depending on the economy, include construction of 12 small hangars to hold single planes, a new maintenance hangar and a cargo hangar.
“We’re going to be here for the long haul,” Manning said. “It’s a big risk. It’s all about taking risks.”