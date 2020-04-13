Manna House sees need continue to rise

Manna House, a Christian mission in Brunswick dedicated to feeding the hungry, knew it was going to see more need than usual when the COVID-19 outbreak started sweeping across the nation, but the amount of need surprises even the Rev. Jim Crandall.
“I’ve never seen it like this before,” Crandall said. “When we first started out, we thought, ‘Well, we usually serve 150, 175 people a day normally. We can do this with that many.’ Now it’s doubled.”.
The charity usually feeds people inside, but government orders closing indoor dining at restaurants impacted Manna House as well. Bag lunches are the best it can do at the moment, he said.
“We have been serving almost 350 bag (lunches) a day,” said Crandall, one of the soup kitchen’s founders. “We thought it was going to be around 200, but of course it gets bigger and bigger because these people are out of work.”
Businesses and individuals have been very kind, Crandall said, stepping in to provide hundreds of meals. Southern Soul, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A have given sandwiches, and individuals and churches bring homemade snacks and such, he said.
But when you’re feeding hundreds a day more than usual, it doesn’t go as far.
“We thought we would be 15 days, (but) now we’re up to 30 days,” Crandall said. “Now it looks like we’re going to be up to another month. That’s another 30 days serving. It’s a drop in the bucket.”
Crandall said he’s seen a lot of new faces bringing donations, and so far they have kept up with the need in the community.
“The community here is a very giving community,” Crandall said. “If this wasn’t a giving community, we’d be taking this expense all on ourselves.”
Mostly Manna House needs bread, hamburger buns and hotdog buns. Homemade sweets and other snacks are also in high demand, he said. Really anything that can be put in a brown paper bag.
“We don’t encourage people bringing food from their home because we don’t know what’s there. We like to keep it in-house, other than a restaurant where we know what’s going on,” Crandall said. “We will take them, though, if people will do that.”
Donations can be dropped off at Manna House, found at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street. Volunteers are always welcome, Crandall said.
Those who aren’t comfortable handing out food can put together pack lunches.
Anyone who can’t do either is welcome to send donations to Jim Crandall at 138 Cypress Run Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.
“Manna House has been here for 37 years, and we’ve always responded to what the need is in the community,” Crandall said. “That’s why we keep going like we’re going.”