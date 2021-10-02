It’s been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but what if you could have the same sparkle and brilliance without the mining required to harvest diamonds the traditional way?
That’s now possible. Cunningham’s Jewelers, Brunswick’s oldest jeweler, still specializes in the highest quality natural diamonds, but also sells two alternatives to traditional diamonds.
Durrett Moerman, who owns the landmark jewelry store in downtown Brunswick along with her daughter, Alexia Miller, says moissanites and lab-grown diamonds are great alternatives to natural diamonds.
The first example, moissanite, literally fell from the sky. Industry literature says the stone was “born from the stars.” It was discovered in 1893 by Henri Moissant, a French scientist who was a previous winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Moissant discovered microscopic particles of the gem that would eventually bear his name in Arizona, in a crater created by a meteorite that fell to Earth. He initially thought he had discovered diamonds, but later determined the crystals were composed of silicon carbide.
“They have all the characteristics of diamonds, but are typically flawless,” said Moerman. “While diamonds and moissanites are similar from afar, the two stones do have some differences. However, moissanites do have the exact same physical properties of a natural, mined diamond.”
These days, natural moissanite is very rare, so it is now produced in laboratories. Years of trial and error have resulted in a successfully synthesized process that produces stunning gemstones. Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but it is compositionally, and visually, very different from a natural diamond. In fact, a number of differences are very distinct.
The Mohs Scale, which measures gemstones’ hardness, rates moissanite a 9.25 on its scale, while diamonds receive a perfect 10. Moissanite is perfectly suitable for everyday wear.
Differences become noticeable when comparing brilliance, color and price. Diamonds reflect light in three different ways – brilliance, dispersion and scintillation – and this is what gives them the sparkle for which they are known. Moissanites, on the other hand, exhibit a different kind of brilliance than diamonds, because they have a different facet pattern. Moissanites tend to have fiery, rainbow-like flashes that emit when they catch light, which some people like, while others refer to this as a “disco ball” effect. The bigger the stone, the more noticeable the difference. That’s because its refractive index is higher than that of a diamond.
Moissanites are considered colorless, but still can cast a grey or yellow hue in the certain light.
They do cost significantly less – approximately one-third the price – than natural diamonds, and are priced according to size, and whether the stone is rated as premium or super premium.
And, because moissanites are lab-created, they are an appealing option for people who are eco-conscious because moissanites require no mining, and their origins are easily traceable.
Another option for those who are considering a diamond purchase is to check out lab-grown diamonds. These gemstones, also known as engineered or manmade diamonds, are grown in a laboratory environment that duplicates the conditions under which diamonds develop naturally when they form miles underground, beneath the Earth’s crust. Manmade diamonds are made from carbon atoms – just like diamonds – that are arranged in the identical crystal structure to diamonds. And, since they are made of the same material as natural diamonds, they exhibit the same optical and chemical properties.
“A tiny piece of diamond seed is put with a piece of carbon and is put under high pressure and high temperature until a new diamond forms Saroyan that initial seed,” said Moerman. “It’s then carefully cooled, before being cut and polished, just like a mined diamond is.”
In fact, manmade diamonds are hand-cut and hand-faceted with specific techniques to produce stones with optical properties and symmetry, and are graded by the identical clarity, cut and color specifications as mined diamonds. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes.
Consumers who purchase manmade diamonds find larger and higher-quality stones are more affordable than mined diamonds. According to Moerman, they sell for approximately one-half to three-quarters of the price of earth-mined diamonds. Consumers should keep in mind, though, that manmade diamonds do not have the resale value of mined diamonds.