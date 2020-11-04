Jerry Mancil was elected Tuesday to his fourth term on the Glynn County Board of Education in the only contested local school board race.
Voters also approved the continuation of a 1 percent sales tax for educational purposes in Glynn County.
Mancil, a Republican, ran against Regina Johnson, a Democrat, for the at-large post 2 seat on the school board.
Mancil thanked voters Tuesday night for giving him the opportunity to continue representing the county, especially amid the ongoing challenges schools face during the pandemic.
“Our teachers and staff members are working harder than they ever have in their careers to get through these trying times to educate the future of this community and the state,” Mancil said. “… I’m just honored to be a small part of that.”
He thanked Johnson for having the interest to seek election and encouraged her to stay involved in local education as the community continues striving for improvement.
Mancil received about 63 percent of the votes, according to the unofficial results after all Glynn County precincts had reported to the Secretary of State’s office around midnight. Johnson received 37 percent.
The race has been a journey, Johnson said, adding that she plans to continue her commitment to her community and to local education.
“It’s a journey that won’t stop,” she said. “It is my commitment to my community. It is my commitment to the profession. It is my commitment to teaching … The voters of Glynn County have made the decision that the best manner for the Glynn County schools to continue to grow, lead and excel is to remain the same so I go back and I regroup and I continue to offer my time, my talents and my service to my community.”
Audrey Gibbons will join the school board in January, filling the District 5 seat vacated by Linda Bobbitt. Gibbons, a Democrat, ran unopposed after Shawn Brown, a Democratic candidate, dropped out of the race in May.
In her new role, Gibbons said she plans to share her business and life experience to benefit the community.
“As a school board member I plan to contribute my talents while collaborating as a team with other board members,” she said. “Our children must be our ultimate focus.”
Gibbons said she will be able to represent different groups in the community and ensure that others have a voice in making educational and administrative decisions.
“Above all, I can work with others, parents, teacher, district staff and board colleagues, to achieve the board’s goals and that of the business community,” she said. “We all must realize that an educated workforce is better for our community.”
Marcus Edgy ran uncontested for the school board’s District 1 seat. This will be Edgy’s second four-year term.
“I’m looking forward to serving another term on the board of education to continue to improve the education of all children and to continue to focus on boosting teacher morale by focusing on providing adequate planning time, resources, as well as support in the classrooms,” Edgy said. “I have enjoyed working with this board over the past four years and look forward to getting through this national pandemic and providing our county with the best education for our students as possible.”
Republican John Madala, also unopposed, will remain in the District 3 seat for a fourth term.
“I am looking forward to adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and moving forward,” Madala said. “I believe we need experienced leaders to be there for Dr. (superintendent Scott) Spence and aid in the adversity we have lived through. It takes experience to be able to make ‘out of the box’ adjustments and to move forward during the current life-altering pandemic. We are continuing to move forward during this unprecedented time. It is an honor to serve the families of Glynn County.”
Sixty-five percent of voters said “yes” to the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) IV.
ESPLOST IV is expected to raise $112 million to be used for a specified list of projects, which includes a new Glyndale Elementary School and additions, as well as renovations and modernization at St. Simons Elementary School. Other listed items are renovations and modifications to most schools, new buses, more paved parking, some improvements to athletic facilities, land acquisition, technology purchases and other school facility needs.