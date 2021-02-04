There may be hope yet for Pier Village 15, says would-be rescuer George Beaufait.
Beaufait now has a solid plan to get the 15 quaint kiosks out of harms way on a construction zone in the Pier Village shopping district. He also has a place to put them, he hopes.
Beaufait still needed to know Wednesday whether county zoning officials will have a problem with him temporarily storing the kiosks on half an acre he owns in the 2600 block of Demere Road. If they are OK with it, he is ready to go.
“I’ve got a call in with the county to see if I’m not being naive and that I can put those on my property,” Beaufait said. “That’s the biggest sticking point right now.”
Glynn County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said Wednesday afternoon it might be a matter of simply obtaining permits for temporary storage of the kiosks. However, Thompson did not have a definitive answer and told The News she would check into it.
The colorful kiosks became an endearing landmark at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive over the years, comprising a collection of shops known as Pier Village Market.
But now much of that entire block is reserved for a 20,000-square-foot American art museum. The county gave Philip Anschutz permission last summer to build the two-story Greek Revival Museum on the site. The owner of Sea Island Resort, Anschutz will display his extensive and expensive collection of Western art at the museum, along with art capturing scenes from the American Revolution, the American Civil War and local Gullah Geechee culture.
Beaufait really likes the kiosks. Plus, he thinks there is a market for the little shops on tall stilts. Anyone who needs space for a small business, crafter’s shop or artist’s hutch would likely find the kiosks appealing, he believes.
They might easily wind up as a backyard fort for youngsters, or as a variant of the man cave or she-shack, Beaufait surmised.
And there is the recognition factor from all the years the kiosks housed an eclectic mix of retail, art, jewelry and whatnot at the Pier Village Market.
“I think people will be interested in them because of the history of that property,” Beaufait said. “And I think it will be interesting to see them continue on and find new life.”
As it is, the kiosks have sat behind construction fencing since mid January, when preparations began for the demolition that ultimately will make way for construction of the museum. Shop owners were told to clear out of the kiosks late last May.
Beaufait made a deal for a set price to buy all the kiosks from the property owner, he said. His first transport plan quickly ran into problems of dimension. Although quaint, the kiosks stand 18 feet high, including the stilts on which the shops rested. (Raised walkways and a series of stairs offered access to the shops at the Pier Village Market.)
This made the kiosks too tall to transport on a flatbed through the low-hanging oak limbs and power lines along island roadways.
The shops themselves are 10 feet wide and 12 feet deep. There is also roof overhang.
Originally, they were deemed too unstable to transport lying down, Beaufait said. However, the kiosks have since been reinforced for safe horizontal travel, he said.
“They have the structure braced with some cross structure and that will allow the individual units to be laid down for transporting,” he said. “They’re going to use the crane to tilt them back on their sides and transport them that way.”
If he gets the go ahead, Beaufait will hire a crane and crane operator to pluck them out and place them on a flatbed trailer. Then they will go to his property on Demere Road near Oliver Lane. From there, Beaufait believes he will be able to sell all 15 of the kiosks.
He acknowledges getting caught up in this over nostalgia for the colorful shops that turned so many heads in the Pier Village over the years. But this is also a business venture, he said.
“I’ve got thousands of dollars at stake at this point and more to come,” he said. “Hopefully, not many more to come.”