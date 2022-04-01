A man who helped supply fentanyl and other illegal drugs to gangs in Glynn County for resale in the community was sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court in Brunswick this week.
Kayode Davis, aka “Yodi,” 31, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was sentenced to 136 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Davis to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Davis is the last of eight defendants in a major conduit of methamphetamine and heroin sentenced in Operation Krack Down II.
“It is a credit to the hard work of our law enforcement partners that all eight defendants in this drug-trafficking conspiracy pleaded guilty to their crimes and are being held accountable,” Estes said. “Our office is committed to removing criminal drug traffickers and their attendant violent activities from our communities.”
As described in court documents and testimony, an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) identified Davis as the Atlanta-area source of supply for illegal narcotics to gang-related drug traffickers operating in Glynn, Liberty, Long and Wayne counties and surrounding areas in 2019.
At least one overdose death from fentanyl was attributed to drugs sold by the conspirators, some of whom were affiliated with the violent Bloods criminal street gang.
The other seven defendants charged as part of the conspiracy have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 141 months.
“This conviction and sentence would not have been possible without the hard work of our partners at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka.
The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.
Agencies investigating the case, in addition to ATF and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, included the Glynn County Police Department, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Long County Sheriff’s Office.
The case was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and OCDETF Coordinator Marcela C. Mateo and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank M. Pennington II.