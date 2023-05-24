Man shot through door, window of home
The Brunswick Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left a man wounded.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Man shot through door, window of home
The Brunswick Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left a man wounded.
Officers were called to 3204 Gordon Street at around 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone knocked on the door at the house and then fired several shots through the door and the window, Assistant Chief Angela Smith said.
A man inside the home was hit twice by bullets and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still in its early stages, and detectives are working to find out more about the circumstances from the victim and witnesses.
Police are encouraging anyone with more information about the incident to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.
— The Brunswick News
Altama Elementary gained a lot of new first grade students Tuesday when 100 kindergartners were graduated with shiny gold crowns and sashes.
The commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be the new executive director of the JIA.
Merchant mariners lost off St. Simons Island during a 1942 U-Boat attack were remembered at noon Monday in the International Seafarers Center’s annual observance of National Maritime Day.
A man accused of murdering a woman early Saturday morning on St. Simons Island remains in the Glynn County Detention Center.
Five historic preservation projects in the city were recently recognized by the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board and Historic Brunswick Foundation.
A man is in Glynn County Detention Center accused of murdering a woman early Saturday morning on St. Simons Island.