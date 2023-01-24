A Waverly man will spend the next 15 years in prison and the rest of his life on probation for stealing a car from a convenience store that had a toddler as its passenger and leading law enforcement on a chase that ended with a crash.

John Michael Alba, 29, pled guilty in late 2022 in Glynn County Superior Court to charges of kidnapping, automobile theft and obstruction of an officer. He was sentenced Monday by Judge Stephen Scarlett to 15 years confinement and a lifetime of probation, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office said.

