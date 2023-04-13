A man accused of fatally shooting a teenager he mistook for a deer while hunting in 2019 will serve the next five years in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to the incident.
Hector Romero-Hernandez, 35, pled guilty in Glynn County Superior Court on March 30 to involuntary manslaughter and misuse of hunting equipment while hunting, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office records show.
He was sentenced to serve five years in prison and five more years following incarceration on probation.
Romero-Hernandez was indicted by a grand jury in December 2020 on several charges related to a hunting trip gone awry that occurred on Sept. 28, 2019, in west Glynn County. In the indictment, he was accused of hunting without a license while high on methamphetamine and using a rifle during bow season when he fired into the brush at what he thought was a deer.
Romero-Hernandez shot and killed his hunting companion, 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane, with a .22-225 caliber bullet at around 7:15 p.m. that night.
Romero-Hernandez and a third member of the hunting party drove Lane from the woods near Myers Hill Road to a convenience store where paramedics picked up Lane before taking him to Southeast Georgia Health System. He was pronounced dead at the Brunswick hospital.
Romero-Hernandez, who had been out on bond, was booked back into Glynn County Detention Center following his guilty plea. He awaits transfer to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson.