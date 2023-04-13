A man accused of fatally shooting a teenager he mistook for a deer while hunting in 2019 will serve the next five years in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to the incident.

Hector Romero-Hernandez, 35, pled guilty in Glynn County Superior Court on March 30 to involuntary manslaughter and misuse of hunting equipment while hunting, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office records show.

