Zach Lyde returned home to Brunswick to disappointment in 1985 after a long military career that included a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Much to his dismay, a memorial in McIntyre Court dedicated to African-American soldiers who died in military service was lying on its face when he returned home.
“It infuriated me,” he said.
Erected in 1951, the memorial was replaced by the Brunswick Housing Authority with another one resembling a graveyard tombstone after Lyde complained. McIntyre Court is a low income housing project governed by the Brunswick Housing Authority.
The inscription on the new memorial was identical to the one on the old one, Lyde said.
Recent publicity surrounding a Confederate monument in Hanover Square has also attracted Lyde’s attention.
“Most people didn’t know the Confederate monument was there until the (Feb. 23) shooting of Ahmaud Arbery,” he said.
Rather than erect an historic marker like a committee has recommended, Lyde said he prefers a commemorative marker recognizing all African-Americans who fought and died for their country. And the best place for the sign is not next to the Confederate monument but next to the headstone in McIntyre Court, he said.
As for the Confederate monument that was defaced with spray paint several months ago, Lyde said it should remain in Hanover Square, a city park, where it has stood the past 118 years.
“I wouldn’t disgrace (the African-American memorial) by putting it next to a Confederate monument,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to put a memorial to Black soldiers who fought in wars down there.”
Lyde said he doesn’t have a problem with the inscription on the marker at McIntyre Court, which includes the word “negro” to describe the soldiers commemorated. He said the word “negro” was not an offensive term toward African-Americans at the time the first marker was erected.
“Negro was the word used in 1951,” he said. “They just used the old inscription (on the new marker).”
Lyde said his concern is few people are aware the marker in McIntyre Court exists and believes it should get more recognition, especially considering the publicity the Confederate monument has received in recent months.
“It gives me heartburn that nobody knows about it,” he said.
As a frequent visitor to the African-American monument, Lyde said he’s disappointed more Black military veterans don’t visit the site when they return home.
“I go to that monument to worship from time to time,” he said. “I would put it in context of all wars.”
If a decision is made to erect a marker next to the memorial for Black soldiers, Lyde envisions events in tribute to veterans on the level of celebrations conducted on Memorial Day and Veterans Day in the square near the marker.
Jeff Kilgore, chair of the Brunswick Housing Authority, said he doesn’t have a problem with placing an interpretive sign near the Black monument.
“I’ve been on the record from the outset that whatever we do we should seek unity and do what’s in the best interest for the city of Brunswick,” he said.
He believes Lyde will be “influential” in the final decision city commissioners will have to make to resolve the question.
Kilgore said it’s important that the final decision be made by Brunswick residents only and that a public comment period is crucial.
“People from outside Brunswick created the controversy,” he said. “The vast majority of people didn’t know about either monument. It’s incumbent upon the city commission to put this controversy to rest.”