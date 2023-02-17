A Brunswick man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to attempted kidnapping for trying to steal a car that had two small children as passengers.

Jeffery Scott Davis, 28, of Brunswick, admitted in Glynn County Superior Court Monday that he took a running car parked outside the Chick-Fil-A at Golden Isles Plaza only to discover a 6-year-old and 7-year-old in the backseat, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said.

