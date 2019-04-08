Man mentors area youths

LaShamus Hardy has worked with enough youths to understand the challenges they face growing up without a father in the house.
Some of those young males, in particular, lack some of the basic knowledge other boys learn from their fathers, and Hardy believes he knows some of the challenges they face.
He began working at the Boys & Girls Club in 2002 and left the organization as athletic director several years ago to start his own business. Now that his business is established, Hardy has decided to get involved with local youths who need a father figure or male role model in their lives.
The 12 participants in the program are ages 6-13 years old, and Hardy said all of them are from single-mother households with the exception of one who has a stepfather.
The goal of the program, called The Crusaders, is to teach participants some of the basics Hardy said he believes every boy should know, such as tying a tie, the importance of good grades in school and learning to recite The Lord’s Prayer.
The group of boys have met each Wednesday in the Beverly Shores area since November. The boys, from different areas throughout the city, met for a final time as a group Friday night for a graduation ceremony.
The graduates wore black and white during the formal event celebrating their completion of the program. Hardy will mentor another group of boys to teach them the same lessons soon.
Hardy is also preparing for his summer jobs program for both boys and girls ages 8-17 years old. The youths will work in a variety of jobs, from lawn care to washing cars. Some participants will also be trained to operate equipment, such as pressure washers and portable generators.
The starting weekly salary is at least $107, Hardy said.
“I’ve been doing this with the kids every summer the past seven or eight years,” he said. “I have a lot of parental support.”